The Indian Gooseberry is also known as Amla is a nutrient-rich fruit. It is known for its several health benefits. Amla is very famous in the world of Ayurvedic medicines for its countless medicinal properties. However, this superfood is also not free of side effects. According to various studies, there are adverse, mild reactions associated with the usage of amla. Here we have mentioned a few side-effects of amla.

Trigger hyperacidity

Amla is acidic in nature because it contains a high amount of vitamin C. However, Amla is often prescribed for detoxification purposes, but it might actually trigger hyperacidity. You should avoid eating this fruit if you have any case history of sensitivity to vitamin C foods or hyperacidity.

Constipation

It is a natural remedy for constipation. Amla contains rich amounts of fibre. However, it might harden the stool if you consume amla in high quantities. If your water intake reduces the condition worsens. Hence, take the fruit in the form of juice or dried amla powder with adequate water intake to prevent constipation.

Heart ailments

It is a powerful cardiovascular stimulating agent. However, Amla does not impose any harsh effects on your heart. But according to the studies, to avoid any possible negative effects people with cardiac issues should consult their doctors before using this fruit.

Allergy

Few people might be allergic to amla. A person who is allergic to this fruit might experience certain health issues such as stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, redness, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and swelling around your mouth, obstructed breathing, itching and redness on the face, headaches and dizziness.

Cold

Amla lowers the body temperature to a great extent. Thus, eating the fruit can worsen the symptoms of a cold as it is a natural coolant. It will further aggravate the condition if you are already suffering from a cold or any other associated conditions. Use amla in the form of Triphala. To avoid any of these side effects of amla powder dilute it in warm water with a teaspoon of honey.