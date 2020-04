The COVID-19 has brought the entire world to a standstill. The death toll has crossed 50,000 and more than 977,000 people are infected across the globe. Scientists are still trying to understand the virus that is also mutating at a fast rate. Experts are racing to find a cure and vaccine, but it may be a while before we see one in the market. Every day, we come across a new study that seeks to shed light on this new strain of coronavirus. Here, let us take a look at a few such researches.

Aerial transmission of COVID-19 may be a reality

MIT researchers say that coronavirus can travel up to 8 metres after you cough or sneeze and linger in the air for hours. They also add that the current physical distancing guidelines of WHO and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) may not be enough to contain the spread of this deadly disease. The Journal of the American Medical Association published this study which also noted that the WHO and CDC guidelines are based on outdated models from the 1930s of how gas clouds from a sneeze, cough or exhalation spreads. In reality, researchers say, droplets of all sizes can travel 23 to 27 feet, or 7-8 metres, carrying the pathogen.

Scientists look at TB vaccine for a cure

According to a study by researchers at New York Institute of Technology, ‘countries with mandatory policies to vaccinate against tuberculosis register fewer coronavirus deaths than countries that don’t have those policies’. They find a correlation between countries that require citizens to get the bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine and those showing fewer number of confirmed cases and deaths from Covid-19. Though, so far, only a correlation is seen, experts of at least six countries have already started trials by giving healthcare professionals on the frontlines and elderly people the BCG vaccine to ascertain if it can offer a cure for the new coronavirus.

AI predicts who’s at risk of severe complications

A new experimental Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool will now help doctors predict which newly infected COVID-19 patients could go on to develop severe lung disease. The tool is based on the machine-learning algorithm. It will prevent as many mild cases as possible from progressing into severely and critically ill patients. This will help doctors save lives and ease the overwhelmed healthcare systems worldwide. The study to develop this tool was undertaken by researchers at Grossman School of Medicine and the Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences of New York University, along with physicians at China’s Wenzhou Central Hospital and Cangnan People’s Hospital. The journal Computers, Materials & Continua published this study.

Cats may catch the infection but there is no cause for panic

A new study at the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences’ Harbin Veterinary Research Institute in northeast China says that cats may be susceptible to the COVID-19. But they also add that pet owners need not panic. Researchers are still investigating infection and transmission in domesticated animals. Meanwhile, some experts have said that there is ‘no conclusive evidence to suggest the virus can pass from pets to humans. But people should keep their animals indoors as much as possible to reduce the possibility of exposing them to infection’.

Can you spread the infection by just breathing?

This is what a reputed scientific panel apparently told the White house. According to scientists, research shows that the new strain of coronavirus can be ‘spread not just by sneezes or coughs, but also just by talking, or possibly even just breathing’. In light of this, the White House’s coronavirus task force is actively considering the idea of recommending broad use of masks in the US to prevent the spread of the disease.