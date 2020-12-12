The unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 virus has perplexed and confounded scientists for many months now and still continues to do so. There are many ongoing studies that seek to understand the complexities of this disease. The virus that causes this infection affects some people more severely than others. Since the beginning of the pandemic we saw that the elderly and people with underlying health conditions were more vulnerable to the virus and were more likely to suffer from severe complications. But as time went by we also saw that COVID-19 can affect healthy and young people just as severely.