5 Indian States Report Marginal Surge In Covid Cases, Centre Asks Them To Undertake Prompt Steps

The Central government has taken note of reports of a marginal surge in Covid cases in five states namely -- Kerala, Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi and Mizoram. The Union Health Ministry has written letters to these states asking them to continue monitoring the spread of fresh infections and undertake prompt steps to manage the situation. They have been directed to conduct regular monitoring and follow up action in emerging areas of concern, officials said on Friday.

According to Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, India has been seeing a sustained and significant decline in the number of Covid-19 cases over the past 2 months, with daily cases reported below 1,000 for the past few days.

He said in the letter that the country's weekly positivity rate continues to remain below 1 per cent.

As per the letter sent to Principal Secretary (Health), Delhi, the city's weekly new cases have increased from 724 in the week ending April 1, to 826 till Friday, accounting to 11.33 per cent of India's new cases.

The five states reporting a rise in Covid-19 infections have been told to continue monitoring the clusters of new cases, perform adequate testing, undertake required steps in areas reporting high case positivity, and monitor influenza-like illness and SARI cases in all health facilities on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals of the spread of infection.

Additionally, they have been asked to follow the strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour, as well as complete vaccination of all eligible people.

COVID-19 update from the health ministry

India recorded 1,150 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today in a statement released at 9:04AM (Saturday).

In the same time period, 1,194 recoveries were recorded. The country's active caseload currently stands at 11,365, active cases stand at 0.03 per cent, and recovery rate at 98.76 per cent.

The daily positivity rate and weekly positivity rate stand at 0.25 per cent and 0.23 per cent respectively.

With 4,66,362 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, total tests conducted so far has reached 79.34 crore.

Further, the ministry said that 185.55 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.