5 Dead, 2 Hospitalized After Consuming Contaminated Syrup In Gujarat: Report

At least 5 persons have died and two have been hospitalised after suspected consumption of Ayurvedic cough syrup contaminated with methyl alcohol in Gujarat.

In an unfortunate spiral of events, five individuals lost their lives and two others have been admitted in the hospital in Gujarat's Kheda district after consuming an ayurvedic syrup. According to police reports the syrup was contaminated with methyl alcohol. Methyl alcohol is not meant for consumption, it is a poisonous substance and if ingested, can cause immediate death. The police investigated the blood sample of a villager and reported that they found traces of methyl alcohol. They confirm that the poisonous substance was added in the cough syrup before it was distributed to the shops for sale.

What Did Initial Police Investigation Reveal?

Gujarat police conducted a preliminary investigation of the case and here is what they found. The marketing of the Ayurvedic syrup was done under the name Kalmeghasav Asava Arishta. It was circulated and distributed to shops without a prescription in hand. The distrubtion was reportedly carried out by a shopkeeper to 50 individuals in Bilodra village near Nadiad town in the district.

What Is The Health Condition Of The 2 Hospitalised Patients?

Aside from the 5 people who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident, two more people are under treatment in hospitals. The entire incident took place in the last two days. Police reports that they have detained three persons including the shopkeeper who was involved in marketing the syrup.

The investigation and further questioning of the detainees are underway. Stay tuned to TheHealthsite.com for further updates.