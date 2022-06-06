4th Wave of COVID-19 In Maharashtra: State Brings Back COVID Restrictions, Urge People To Wear Masks In Public

The state's health minister has also urged the common people to get tested for COVID-19 as soon as they develop any of the symptoms associated with the virus.

After experiencing a steady drop in the daily COVID-19 numbers, Maharashtra is seeing a spike in the cases. On Sunday, the city logged 1,494 fresh cases of infection. "Maharashtra could be witnessing the fourth wave of Covid-19, but people should not panic right now," state's environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray said.

Taking cognizance of the situation, the state government has decided to bring back the mandatory mask wearing in public places. "Mask in closed public spaces like trains, buses, cinemas, auditoriums, offices, hospitals, colleges, schools are a must," Additional Chief Secretary, Dr Pradeep Vyas said in a letter to the district authorities.

The state's health minister has also urged the common people to get tested for COVID-19 as soon as they develop any of the symptoms associated with the virus. Take a look at some of the other guidelines mentioned in the letter:

The state government has made SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infections) and Fever surveillance mandatory. Whoever notices any of the COVID related symptoms or respiratory problems has to get an RT-PCR test done. People must wear face masks in public places. Elderly people and those with comorbidities must be communicated repeatedly about the SMS strategy (social distancing, mask use, sanitisation).

"Testing in the state has considerably reduced despite repeated instructions. As per the June 1 data, there has been a gross shortfall in the number of weekly tests conducted in 26 districts which is a major cause of concern. Overall testing in all districts should be increased immediately," the letter to the district authorities said.

Meanwhile, India is also witnessing a sharp rise in COVID numbers. According to the reports, the country has logged 4,518 new coronavirus infections taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,81,335, while the active cases increased to 25,782. The government has also cautioned 5 states to keep a close check on the outbreaks. These 5 states include - Kerala, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies)

