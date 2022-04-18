4th Wave of COVID-19 In India: Delhi Sees 500% Rise In Coronavirus In Last 15 Days

Several schools and colleges have reported a surge in cases among students and teachers in the last couple of days.

Amid rising speculations about a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 in India, the national capital has reported a steady spike in infection cases. According to the latest reports by the Union Health Minister, Delhi has logged 517 Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a sum-up of about a 12% jump from the infection cases that were reported on the previous day (Sunday). These staggering numbers of COVID cases are coming in for the first time since February 20, 2022.

India, which faced the ferocious second wave of COVID-19 in the year 2021, followed by a third wave, witnessed a fall in the daily numbers. However, after the government uplifted all the pandemic safety protocols in place to contain COVID, the deadly virus is making a comeback.

Several schools and colleges have reported a surge in cases among students and teachers in the last couple of days. The latest survey has also revealed a rise in cases in the last two weeks. Check out what the survey has found!

500% Rise In COVID In Last 15 Days

Is 4th wave coming to India? In a survey, researchers have revealed that around 19 per cent of residents living in the areas of Delhi-NCR have confirmed that they have one or more individuals in their close network who has had COVID in the last 15 days. This means that there is a rise of around 500 per cents rise in the infection rates in the last 15 days. The survey results come as Delhi witnesses a sudden surge in COVID cases.

The total number of positive patients in Delhi is 1,518, which is the highest since March 3 this year. With these new cases, the city's infection tally has risen to 18,68,550 while the death toll stood at 26,160.

The national capital has been witnessing an upward trend in daily COVID-19 cases positivity rate in the last few days. In its latest statement, the Union Health Minister has stated that there are 9,735 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 66 (0.68 per cent) of them are occupied. The bulletin also added that as of date there were 635 containment zones across the city.

(With inputs from agencies)

