Delhi is among the 11 states and union territories that have been declared the “states of concern” by the Indian government. Looking at the continuous surge of Covid-19 cases in the Capital, Arvind Kejriwal is calling it the “4th wave”. However, he also asked people not to get too concerned as the infections this time are not as serious as the previous wave. Also Read - Covid-19 Alert: These states/UTs categorised as “states of grave concern,” asked to take strict action

Concerned over the resurgence of the coronavirus in the state, the CM said, “We call it the fourth wave in Delhi, though it is the second wave in India. But, this time an exponential increase of infections has been observed against the last wave, which is a matter of concern for us. However, we need not worry as the seriousness of infection is lower this time. During October -November last year, when around 3,000 cases were coming every day, around 1,700 cases used to be referred to the hospitals and used to be transferred to ICU. During that period, around 3,500-4,000 new cases used to come daily and around 40 deaths per day used to be registered. But this time around four deaths are being reported per day,” he said. Also Read - Britain confirms 30 blood clot cases associated with AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Increased Efforts To Address The Covid Situation

During a meeting with the health minister and the senior officials, Kejriwal pointed out the importance of various measures that need to be taken to address the issue at par. They discussed including ICU beds in government and private hospitals, number of ambulances, home isolation, etc. “We have prepared a health and hospital management plan today with observing a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in Delhi. We are monitoring the situation and measures to be implemented as per the need of hours,” Kejriwal added. Also Read - Covid cases in Maharashtra: Alia Bhatt tests positive for Covid-19

Delhi Govt Ready For Mass Vaccination If Centre Allows

After the urgent review meeting in the view of the surge, Kejriwal on Friday said that the state government is prepared to run a mass-level immunization drive against Covid-19 infections if the Union Health Ministry allows them. They have prepared a plan to inoculate more people by increasing hundreds of vaccination centres across the city, out of healthcare centres.

“As the Centre earlier in its advisory had allowed vaccination at healthcare premises keeping in mind that if adverse effects are reported during the process (adverse event following immunisation have been reported), but now it has been nearly four months and it has proved that adverse effects are very minimal, so we can run vaccination centres in schools, community centres, Mohalla clinics and at many other places. We can increase hundred vaccination sites in Delhi.”

Delhi has reported 3,853 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday as compared to 2,790 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday. Despite the increasing number of coronavirus cases, the Delhi government is not thinking about lockdown as of now but might consider it in the future if need be. In the statement, the stated that the government is ready to fight against the fourth wave of Coronavirus in the capital.

(with inputs from IANS)