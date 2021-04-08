With the exponential surge in COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks in the national capital already a cause of concern the current wave of coronavirus spreading among people aged between 20 to 45 years shows the need to vaccinate all age groups Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday. As per the new trend the virus is fast spreading among the people aged between 20 to 45 years. They may not get affected much but can pose a threat to the elderly at home. Therefore the vaccination should now be made available to all ages he said at a