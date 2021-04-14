As the national capital is currently reeling under the fourth wave of COVID-19, official reports have stated that a record high of 13,468 new coronavirus cases and 81 new deaths due to the infection have been registered in 24hours — making it the worst affected city in the county. The highest single-day spike in Mumbai stands at 9,986 cases to date, followed by Bengaluru (6,387 cases), Chennai (2,105) and Kolkata ( 1,271 cases). Also Read - What Led to The Drastic Decline in UK’s COVID-19 Cases? PM Boris Johnson Says Lockdown

Arvind Kejriwal Amid Coronavirus Surge

In the wake of an exponential rise in coronavirus cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the Centre to cancel the Class 10 and 12 board exams and explore alternative methods, including online exams. Warning that conducting the exams may contribute to the large-scale spread of the virus, he said the centres could emerge as major hotspots.

CBSE Board Exams — When Are They Happening?

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams are scheduled to begin on May 4. With the exponential increase in coronavirus cases, the chorus for cancellation or postponing the board exams is growing.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Kejriwal said, “Six lakh children in Delhi are going to write CBSE exams. Nearly one lakh teachers will be a part of it. These (the centres) can become major hotspots leading to the large-scale spreading of the corona. Children’s lives and health are very important to us. I request the Centre to cancel the CBSE exams.”

Delhi’s COVID-19 Cases Are Increasing Fast

On Tuesday, the positivity rate rose to 13.14 percent from 12.44 percent a day ago. The 81 deaths are the highest since December 3 when 82 deaths were recorded. The national capital had recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths on November 19, the highest single-day fatality count till date.

From April 4 to April 13, Delhi has recorded 77,775 COVID-19 cases, witnessing a massive rise of 234 per cent. During the same period, 376 people have died due to the disease.

4th Coronavirus Wave Is Dangerous: Kejriwal Stresses On Plasma Donation

As the coronavirus disease continue to spiral in the city, Kejriwal said plasma stocks to treat COVID-19 patients are running very low and appealed to those who have recovered from the infection to be proactive in donating it.

“This (fourth) wave is very dangerous. According to data of the last 10-15 days, 65 per cent of patients are below 45 years of age. Your health and life are very important to us. So, I would like to appeal to the youth to step out of the house only when it is necessary and follow all COVID protocols,” Kejriwal told a press conference earlier in the day.

The Delhi CM also appealed to people whose condition improves to shift to home isolation so beds can be utilised for patients in severe condition. “We need to also bring the hospital management within a system of efficient planning. For example, we are now monitoring each and every patient within the hospital. If doctors feel that a particular patient can be cured of home, they are being requested to go back home. This is not the hospital or the government shirking from responsibility, not at all.”

He further said, “We will provide such patients with an oximeter, our doctors will be calling them regularly to keep a check. We will monitor their situation even at home and bring them back to the hospital if the need be.”

Asymptomatic Cases Can Be Considered For Home Isolation

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has directed health facilities to strictly follow admission protocol while admitting coronavirus patients and said mild or asymptomatic cases can be considered for home isolation.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said that severe cases involving respiratory distress requiring mechanical ventilation should be admitted to a dedicated COVID hospital. The government has warned of action for failure in adherence to laid down admission protocol.

In an order issued last week, the Directorate General of Health Services said that it has been observed that hospitals are admitting mild and moderate cases of COVID-19 which are not in line with the prescribed admission protocol. According to official records, 7,731 beds have been occupied by COVID-19 patients till Tuesday while there were 21,954 people in home isolation in the national capital.

Delhi’s Staggering Coronavirus Cases

In Delhi, the cumulative coronavirus case count stands at 7,50,156, and the death toll is now 11,436, according to the latest health bulletin. On Tuesday, 13,468 cases came out of the over 1.02 lakh tests conducted the previous day. The city had reported 11,491 cases and 72 deaths on Monday. 10,772 cases and 48 deaths were recorded on Sunday.

Delhi recorded 7,897 COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths on Saturday. The positivity rate had also mounted to 10.21 per cent, breaching the 10-per cent mark for the first time this year. The positivity rate was above 15 per cent in mid-November last year.

As coronavirus cases surge in Delhi, private laboratories, which are conducting more tests than ever, say they are losing important time in manually uploading data on the ICMR website. Dr Gauri Agarwal from Genestring Labs, responsible for conducting COVID-19 testing at the Delhi airport, said they are doing around 8,000 tests daily. “Manpower and data entry is a challenge. Many times, the entire system has to be realigned if workers get infected,” she said.

Private Hospitals In Delhi Named ‘COVID Facilities’

A day after the Delhi government declared 14 private hospitals as “full COVID-19” facilities, these health centres on Tuesday were trying to accommodate existing non-COVID patients for the lack of clearer instructions.

Govt Fast-Tracks Approval For Foreign-Produced COVID-19 Vaccines Cleared In Other Countries. With an aim to expand the basket of COVID-19 vaccines and enhance the pace of inoculation in India, the central government on Tuesday said it has fast-tracked emergency approval for foreign-produced jabs that have been granted similar clearances in other countries.

The first 100 beneficiaries of such foreign vaccines shall be assessed for seven days for safety outcomes before it is rolled out for further immunization programme within the country, the Union Health Ministry said.

The government has decided that COVID-19 vaccines which have been developed and are being manufactured in foreign countries and which have been granted emergency approval for restricted use by authorities in the US, Europe, the UK, Japan or which are listed in the WHO Emergency Use Listing may be granted emergency use approval in India.

Currently, two vaccines — Covaxin by Bharat Biotech and Covishield by Serum Institute of India (SII) — are being used for inoculation in India. India’s drug regulator has also granted permission for the restricted emergency use of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V with certain conditions on Monday.

(With inputs from Agencies)