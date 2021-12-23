- Health A-Z
Amid the rising concerns over a possible third wave of COVID-19 in India, the Mumbai city on Wednesday registered as many as 490 new Covid-19 cases, while Maharashtra recorded 1,201 fresh Covid cases, the biggest jump in 24 hours. The city had reported 204 cases on Monday and 327 on Tuesday. According to the reports, Mumbai now has 2,419 active coronavirus cases after 229 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day following recovery. This year, Mumbai reported the highest cases at 11,163 on April 4 and the most deaths at 90 on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued fresh guidelines for the Mumbaikars to follow during the Christmas and the New Year celebration in the city. Take a look at it HERE:
This comes hours after Centre asked all the states and the Union Territories to 'activate' the war rooms, take "pro-active" action and consider night curfews amid the rise in the Omicron cases in the country.
(With inputs from Agencies)
