490 New COVID-19 Cases In Mumbai, Biggest Jump In 24 Hours; BMC Issues Fresh Guidelines Ahead of Christmas and New Year

490 New Omicron Cases In Mumbai

This comes hours after Centre asked all the states and the Union Territories to 'activate' the war rooms, take "pro-active" action and consider night curfews amid the rise in the Omicron cases in the country.

Amid the rising concerns over a possible third wave of COVID-19 in India, the Mumbai city on Wednesday registered as many as 490 new Covid-19 cases, while Maharashtra recorded 1,201 fresh Covid cases, the biggest jump in 24 hours. The city had reported 204 cases on Monday and 327 on Tuesday. According to the reports, Mumbai now has 2,419 active coronavirus cases after 229 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day following recovery. This year, Mumbai reported the highest cases at 11,163 on April 4 and the most deaths at 90 on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.

BMC Issues Fresh Guidelines Ahead of Christmas and New Year

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued fresh guidelines for the Mumbaikars to follow during the Christmas and the New Year celebration in the city. Take a look at it HERE:

In closed spaces, people up to 50 per cent capacity are allowed.

In open spaces, people up to 25 per cent capacity are allowed.

The guidelines also said that people should maintain 6 feet social distance and COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) at gatherings.

BMC has also ordered local ward officers to keep a close check at such gatherings and that people are adhering to the CAB.

All eligible citizens are required to get both the COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Anyone who is not fully inoculated won't be allowed to attend any such gatherings, enter public places, including public transport, restaurants, etc.

Not following the guidelines will also lead to strict legal actions against the violates. The guidelines read: "Violation of this order is punishable under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, 2005."

(With inputs from Agencies)