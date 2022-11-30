48,500-Year-Old Infectious ‘Zombie Virus’ Revived By Russian Scientists

live

Another Pandemic? 48,500-Year-Old Infectious ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried In Ice Revived By Russian Scientists

The virus was buried in the ice for over 48,000 years and could be a cause for the next pandemic.

A virus that was buried in the ice for over 48 thousand years has been revived by Russian scientists. According to scientists, the virus has the ability to lead to a new public health threat and cause another pandemic. How does a virus which was buried for centuries still pose a threat to a new pandemic? To answer, the team of researchers from Russia, Germany, and France stated that these viruses continued to remain infectious despite being trapped in a frozen area for ages.

"How long these viruses could remain infectious once exposed to outdoor conditions, and how likely they will be to encounter and infect a suitable host in the interval, is yet impossible to estimate," the scientists were quoted as saying.

