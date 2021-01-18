India began its nationwide vaccination drive against Covid-19 on Saturday. But many people who were registered for Day 1 vaccination didn’t get the vaccine. At least 47 per cent of beneficiaries in Delhi skipped the vaccination on the first day according to Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain. A total of 4319 healthcare workers — 53.3 per cent of those registered — got the vaccine shots on Saturday the Day 1 of the Covid-19 vaccination drive. But some people didn’t turn up at the last moment the minister said adding that the trend was similar across the country. He attributed it