India began its nationwide vaccination drive against Covid-19 on Saturday. But many people who were registered for Day 1 vaccination didn't get the vaccine. At least 47 per cent of beneficiaries in Delhi skipped the vaccination on the first day, according to Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain.

A total of 4,319 healthcare workers — 53.3 per cent of those registered — got the vaccine shots on Saturday, the Day 1 of the Covid-19 vaccination drive. But some people didn't turn up at the last moment, the minister said, adding that the trend was similar across the country. He attributed it to personal choice.

The vaccination programme is completely voluntary, which means whether to get or not to get the vaccine is optional. No one can be forced to take the vaccine shot even if the person has registered for it, Jain said on Sunday.

According to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital’s medical director BL Sherwal, people are taking a ‘wait and watch’ approach. Plus, there is a little bit of apprehension about the vaccine, he told a news agency.

However, Suresh Kumar, medical director of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, opined that technical glitches in Co-Win app may a reason why many people missed the shots on the first day of the vaccination drive.

Many health workers, who were due to receive a vaccine on Saturday, did not get the message, officials in at least four states said. In fact, Maharashtra had to stall vaccination for two days owing to the technical glitch.

India aimed to vaccinate more than 300,000 people on Saturday, Day 1 of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, but only 191,181 people were inoculated on the first day.

Why people are hesitant to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

A World Economic Forum/Ipsos global survey conducted in October revealed that concern about possible side-effects and fast-moving clinical trials are making many people hesitant to get a COVID-19 vaccine. In the survey that included 18,526 adults from 15 countries, 34 per cent of the respondents expressed concerns about side effects while 33 per cent of the participants said they were worried about clinical trials moving too fast. Also, 10 per cent of them feel that the vaccine is unlikely to be effective while another 10 per cent were against vaccines in general.

The results of a survey conducted by fitness technology company GOQii in December also showed that more than 50 per cent of India’s population are unsure about taking COVID-19 vaccine. It indicated that it may be due to concerns about complications post taking it. Younger people were more willing to take the shot than older adults and senior people, the survey revealed.

Another survey published in the American Journal of Infection Control stated that more than 21 per cent of US adults are not planning to get the Covid-19 vaccine. The researchers cited emergency use authorisation and expected side-effects of the vaccines as possible reasons why people are not willing to get the shots.

Till Sunday, total 2,24,311 beneficiaries have received doses of Covid vaccines in India and about 447 Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) have been reported, including three cases that were serious in nature and required hospitalization, according to the Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

However, the ministry said that majority of the adverse event are minor in nature such as pain, mild swelling at injection site, mild fever, body ache, nausea, giddiness and mild allergic reactions like rashes, etc. These problems may or may not be related to vaccine or vaccination process, it added.

With agency inputs