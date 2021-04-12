Amid a sudden surge in the number of daily coronavirus cases the Supreme Court judges have decided that they would hold court from their residences on Monday and the benches would sit one hour late from their scheduled time in the morning as around 44 staffers have tested positive for coronavirus sources said. On some media reports which suggested that around 50 per cent of Supreme Court staffers have tested positive for COVID-19 an apex court official said only 44 employees got infected in the last week. There are around 3000 staffers working in the apex court. While some judges had