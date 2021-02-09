Majority of the Indians are willing to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and many are even willing to pay up to Rs 500 for a vaccine dose to protect themselves against the disease revealed a new survey. The survey involving over 30000 respondents found that 84 per cent of the participants are willing to undergo Covid-19 vaccination in India. Interestingly about 42 per cent of the respondents said they are even ready to pay up to Rs 500 for the vaccine and another 27 per cent said they don’t mind spending between Rs 500-Rs1000 for a jab. Key reasons for showing