Covid-19 vaccine are currently administered free of cost to healthcare and frontline workers in India.

Majority of the Indians are willing to get vaccinated against Covid-19, and many are even willing to pay up to Rs 500 for a vaccine dose to protect themselves against the disease, revealed a new survey.

The survey, involving over 30,000 respondents, found that 84 per cent of the participants are willing to undergo Covid-19 vaccination in India. Interestingly, about 42 per cent of the respondents said they are even ready to pay up to Rs 500 for the vaccine, and another 27 per cent said they don't mind spending between Rs 500-Rs1000 for a jab.

Key reasons for showing willingness towards undergoing Covid-19 vaccination include living with vulnerable family members, frequently visiting public places, recommendation by the doctor and evidence on vaccine safety.

Those who are not willing to take the vaccine cited fears of side effects as the main reason behind their decision.

The survey was jointly conducted by research based policy think-tank Research on Industry and Economic Fundamentals (BRIEF) and leading healthcare platform, 1mg.com.

The online survey was conducted in the months of December 2020 and January 2021.

India becomes the fastest country to reach 6 million vaccinations

India is the third topmost country in the world in terms of the number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered, with only the United States and the United Kingdom ahead of it, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, stated on Monday.

The country vaccinated 2,23,298 healthcare and frontline workers on Monday alone through 8,257 sessions held across the country. As on February 9, 2021, the total number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against Covid-19 stands at 62,59,008.

Distribution of the second dose of coronavirus vaccine to beneficiaries will begin from 13 February, the health ministry said. All states/ UTs were advised to speed up the vaccination process so that all identified healthcare workers receive the first vaccine dose before 20th Feb 2021 and all frontline workers before 6th March 2021.

India started what is believed to be the world’s biggest Covid vaccination drive from 16 January, with an aim to vaccinate 30 crore people in the next few months. Launching the vaccination drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be free for the first 3 crore priority recipients – healthcare and frontline workers.

The two vaccines are being used for vaccinating the people in the country— Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield — both of which are manufactured in India.

With inputs from IANS