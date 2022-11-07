42 Fresh Dengue Cases Logged In Lucknow, Officials Begin Home Inspection

Dengue fever threat still looms in Uttar Pradesh, residents advised to take precautions.

In the last 24 hours, almost 42 new dengue cases have been reported in Lucknow city even after the inspection to check mosquito breeding was conducted in 2,547 houses. Fresh cases of infection were majorly reported from Aishbag, Indira Nagar, Chandarnaagr, Chinhat, N K Road, Malihabad and Tudiyaganj. The inspection team issued notices to the houses where they spotted mosquito larvae and breeding grounds. Recently, Lucknow has been reporting a lot of dengue infections. 40 cases were reported on November 5th and 3rd and almost 39 on November 4th. Experts have warned that there is not really a trend with rising number of cases but the threat still exists thus people should still take precautions.

People who are already infected with dengue have been advised to get bitten by mosquitoes again as that is how the virus spreads. The dengue's virus circulated in the blood of the patients and they becomes the main transmitters of the diseases.

Officials Appoint Teams For Inspection

A team has been appointed to try and effectively curb further dengue transmission in the capital city along with other diseases which are communicable as well. The team has been divided into three levels for their actions to be more effective. The municipal corporation and the health department officials have decided to work together to curb the spread of this disease. The first level team is supposed to supervise the works done to prevent vector borne diseases in the city. This team comprises of the municipal commissioner, chief medical officer, city health officer and additional commissioner.

The second level team includes the chief medical officer, doctors of Urban CHC and also the additional municipal commissioner. The second level team and the third level teams are supposed to supervise the third level team and cooperated and work with them. This team includes workers of respective zones like about 8 groups of sanitation workers, PHC doctors and malaria inspectors.

