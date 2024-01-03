4 Years of COVID Marathon: From Lockdowns to Long COVID, JN.1 Sub-Variant Reminds Us, The Pandemic Isn't Over

What began in the year 2019 in China's Wuhan city, is still haunting people across the globe! Yes, we are talking about COVID-19 pandemic. Four years into the COVID marathon, the arrival of JN.1 shows the pandemic isn't over yet.

On December 19, 2023, the World Health Organisation (WHO) classified the JN.1 as a separate variant of the BA.2.86 Omicron lineage, as a 'variant of interest'. This was done because this strain of SARS-CoV-2 is spreading rapidly. However, the WHO has said that with the available evidence, the additional public health risk posed by JN.1 is currently evaluated as "low" globally.

As cases are on the rise globally, TheHealthSite.com, spoke to Dr. Sanju Daniel John, Consultant at Internal Medicine, Apollo Adlux Hospital, Angamaly - Kerala, to understand more about this new variant and the threat it can pose.

From Lockdowns to Long Covid: JN.1 Reminds Us, the Pandemic Isn't Over

Many parts of India have seen a rise in COVID-19 cases as well, with current active cases at over 4,000. No clusters have been reported yet in the JN.1 sub-variant. The spike (S) protein is one of the key biological characteristics of SARS-CoV-2. This protein allows the virus to penetrate the cells of its host (human beings) and cause the infection. This is a protein that is of interest to scientists for making vaccines and anti-viral drugs.

What Makes JN.1 Sub-Variant Different?

In comparison with the parent lineage BA.2.86, the JN.1 COVID sub-variant has the additional L455S mutation in the spike protein. The challenge has always been making effective drugs and vaccines when the virus is constantly mutating. JN.1 variant has usual symptoms like fever, fatigue, headache, body aches, and mild gastrointestinal symptoms like mild stomach cramps or loose stools. The pandemic has caused global social disruption by limiting global social relations. The idea of "social distancing" negates regular social interaction.

Due to isolation and cessation of some social affairs, this disease causes problems such as:

Social anxiety Panic due to insecurity Economic recession, and Severe psychological stress

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in an update issued earlier this month, said there was no indication of increased severity from JN.1 at this time. Existing vaccines, tests, and treatments still work well against JN.1.

Four Years of COVID Marathon: Understanding The Virus

Covid-19 is not the only respiratory disease circulating. Influenza, RSV, and common childhood pneumonia are on the rise. WHO has advised masks in crowded, enclosed, or poorly ventilated areas, and a safe distance from others. Other features of the advisory include improved ventilation, the practice of respiratory etiquette (covering coughs and sneezes), cleaning hands regularly, staying up to date with vaccinations against COVID-19 and influenza, especially if the person has a high risk for severe disease, staying home if you are sick and getting tested if you have symptoms, or if might have been exposed to someone with Covid-19 or influenza.

Considering the data at hand, the immunity generated by XBB 1.5 booster vaccination is expected to remain cross-reactive to this variant.

Considering the data at hand, the immunity generated by XBB 1.5 booster vaccination is expected to remain cross-reactive to this variant.