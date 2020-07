Now, it is mandatory to wear a face mask in public places. This new normal is likely to remain even after the coronavirus pandemic and become a habit, as seen in Japan and South Korea. But it will take time to get used to wearing a face mask, especially for people who wear glasses. Donning two items on your face could be a challenge as you run errands. It’s very irritating when you have to constantly wipe off your glasses throughout the day. Foggy glasses are really annoying and this can even add to your COVID-19 stress. But don’t stop wearing your mask as it will protect you from the deadly virus and help curb the spread of COVID-19. While we don’t know how to stop the pandemic, we can help you prevent your glasses from steaming up. Also Read - COVID-19: New UV device can help you disinfect your room in just 15 minutes

How do prevent fogging your glasses

Why do glasses fog up? This happens due to the process called condensation which occurs when warm air hits a cool surface and forms liquid. As you wear the mask, warm breath escapes from the top of it and lands on the cooler surface of your lens, causing them to fog up. Whether you’re wearing your glasses for fashion or because you can’t see without them, we have some tips to prevent your face mask from fogging up your eyewear. Also Read - Dexamethasone, Remdesivir and Hydroxychloroquine: Which is most effective against COVID-19?

Your mask should fit your face

When putting on your mask, make sure it fits securely over the nose; otherwise, warm air is likely to escape and fog up your lenses. You can pinch the top of the mask to fit the shape of your nose. If you have masks that can be shaped to fit the face, tighten the sides for a good fit. Or close the gap between the bridge of your nose and the top of your mask using medical or athletic tape or an adhesive bandage. Also Read - Be careful of what you eat: COVID-19 may spread via food and food packaging

Dip your glasses in soapy water

Before wearing them, submerge your glasses in soapy water. Shake off the excess liquid and let them air dry or gently wipe them off with a soft cloth. How does this method help prevent foggy glasses? The soap will create a thin anti-fog layer on the lenses. Wiping your lenses with an anti-fogging solution before wearing them may also help keep water droplets from building up. You can also try wipes and sprays that were designed to tackle foggy glasses.

Wear them a bit lower over your nose

Wear your glasses a bit lower over your nose to allow more air to circulate. You can also use a mouldable nosepiece to make a tighter fit at the top of the mask. This will ensure that less air comes out from the mask.

Rest your glasses on top of the face mask

Pull your mask up higher on your nose so that your glasses sit right on top of it. This will keep the warm air from escaping through the top of the mask and prevent fogging. But make sure that your nose and mouth are completely covered.