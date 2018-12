Whenever it’s any festival or occasions like birthday, anniversary, or success party, alcoholic drinks are a must. Generally during these times, people drink with such a passion that there will be no tomorrow. However, you must know that there are few alcoholic drinks that have been rated as dangerous by the researchers. Here we tell you about those drinks which you should either stop having or minimize the quantity.

Beer: This drink causes serious liver and heart issues when consumed more than two cups at a time. Notably, small amount of beer will not cause harm to the body. The drink leads to heavy dependence and interfere with your body’s blood sugar level. There is no other type of alcohol that can cause such heavy dependence than beer. Moreover, consuming several glasses of beer a day can raise the blood pressure level.

Liquor: Drinking a lot of liquor can be really harmful for your pancreas, liver, and stomach. Also, it has high sugar content that can result to heavy body weight. It leaves you without mental clarity changing your typical behaviour.

Champagne: It can create liver and stomach problems, sometimes even serious poisoning. Actually, champagne speeds up the process of food decomposition in the intestines, which in turn can cause poisoning.

Cocktails: Due to high sugar content in them, cocktails can very conveniently cause obesity that might lead to diabetes also. Moreover, it can cause damage the liver and teeth.

There it is also better to take precautions than to hunt for remedies. Try avoiding these drinks as much as possible in the daily life ore minimize the consumption quantity. Addiction can be changed, however the harmful effects it causes on our bodies may not be diagnosed after a point. Always remember that a clever person solves a problem. A wise person avoids it.