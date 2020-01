There is nothing in our life that is more important and valuable than good health. So, focus more on improving your health, than accumulating wealth. Eating well, doing exercise and getting adequate sleep are the keys to staying healthier and happier. In addition, you need to pay attention to some bad habits that can ruin our health. There are many factors that could lead to health problems and shorten your life span. Below are some common health issues that is affecting the population worldwide.

Overweight and Obesity

Always maintain a healthy weight because being overweight or obese can increase your chances of dying from various diseases like hypertension, type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, respiratory problems, and cancers.

Tobacco use

Tobacco use or tobacco dependence disease is considered one of the main causes of premature death. Smoking can damage nearly every organ in the body. It can lead to cancer, heart disease, stroke, lung diseases, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

HIV/AIDS

HIV is a lifelong condition and currently there is no cure. HIV is a virus that damages the immune system. Untreated HIV can develop into a serious condition called AIDS, where the immune system becomes too weak to fight off other diseases and infections. The virus is transmitted in bodily fluids that include blood, semen, vaginal and rectal fluids and breast milk. AIDS cases are increasing among seniors over age 50 as they are unlikely to use condoms and have weaker immune systems.

Mental Health

Mental illness is still underestimated by many. The disability and mortality that results from mental illness are not paid much attention like other health problems. Depression is a common mental disorder and it is said that more than 264 million people of all ages suffer from this condition. Depression is also the most common late-in-life mental health condition, which if left untreated, can lead to suicide. It causes people to experience low mood, loss of interest or pleasure, feelings of guilt or low self-worth, disturbed sleep or appetite, low energy, and poor concentration.