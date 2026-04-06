4 cases of 'Laughing Epilepsy' detected in Jodhpur: What causes sudden and uncontrollable laughter?

AIIMS Jodhpur latest breakthrough on epilepsy treatment offers new hope for patients with frequent, uncontrollable seizures highlighting the importance of early diagnosis and advanced treatment options.

AIIMS Jodhpur has made a major breakthrough in medicine by managing to cure four patients with a rare and drug-resistant type of epilepsy called 'Laughter Epilepsy' or gelastic seizure. Reports suggest that the new therapy was performed in a minimally invasive procedure without the need to open up the skull.

4 cases of 'Laughing Epilepsy' detected in Jodhpur

Out of 4 cases of 'Laughter Epilepsy' three are children under the age of 25, including a 25-year-old man who was reported complaining of frequent and uncontrolled laughing fits. Healthcare professionals found the source to be hypothalamic hamartoma a benign tumor that is found deep in the brain where in extreme situations patients were having up to 10 to 20 seizures per day interfering with their day to day life, school and social life.

What is 'Laughter Epilepsy'?

Gelastic seizures are another type of epilepsy that is rare but is marked by bursts of unsuitable laughter. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) claims that such seizures are frequently associated with the dysfunction of the hypothalamus which is a part of the brain that controls hormones and reacts to emotions. This type of seizure can be manifested as forced or unnatural laughter with no external stimulus and sometimes other neurological symptoms.

Procedure to cure 'Laughter Epilepsy'

To cure the condition, healthcare professionals at AIIMS Jodhpur performed a method that is referred to as computer-guided stereotropic radiofrequency ablation. It is a sophisticated procedure that entails the destruction of the lesion that happens to cause the seizure using a small opening of approximately one inch. As per reports this method is a minimally invasive brain surgery that is less risky than the traditional one and recovery is much quicker. Doctors confirmed that all the four patients recovered without complications and were discharged in less than 48 hours. Most importantly, they are now totally seizure free and this has greatly improved their quality of life.

Expert opinion on 'Laughing Epilepsy'

Explaining the nature of the disorder, Dr Mohit Agrawal, Associate Professor of Neurosurgery at AIIMS Jodhpur, said that the laughter seen in such cases is not linked to emotions. The laughing that is experienced in this state is not normal happy laughter but the result of abnormal electrical activity in the brain, he told to media, the laughing is often awkward, unnatural or totally out of context to the situation.

Highlights

AIIMS Jodhpur successfully treated four patients with rare 'Laughing Epilepsy' 'Laughing Epilepsy' is caused by a hypothalamic hamartoma which is a benign tumour deep in the brain Patients experienced frequent and uncontrollable laughter with up to 10 to 20 seizures daily Four patients were treated using minimally invasive computer-guided radiofrequency ablation which requires no open skull surgery All patients recovered within 48 hours and are now completely seizure-free

Importance of early diagnosis

The professionals emphasize that early diagnosis and treatment play a significant role in the treatment of rare types of epilepsy. The World Health Organization (WHO) claims that epilepsy may significantly influence the quality of the person when it is not properly treated, particularly in children. Early intervention will be useful in preventing complications, enhancing cognitive growth and enabling patients to live normal lives. The recent incident in AIIMS Johdpur is a great breakthrough in the treatment of epilepsy since laughter epilepsy can be treated successfully without open surgery.

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