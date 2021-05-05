As India is fighting the second Covid-19 wave with the number of cases rising everyday and the death toll is at all time high experts have warned that the third wave of Covid is inevitable given the amount of virus circulating in India. The government officials also said that the long COVID wave of such ferocity that the country was experiencing currently was not predicted. Third Wave of COVID-19 Inevitable Addressing the Union Health Ministry press conference he said: Third phase is inevitable given the amount of virus circulating. But it is difficult to predict the timeline. We should prepare