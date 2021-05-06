At a time when India is already fighting the second wave of coronavirus pandemic the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to spell out its plan to deal with a possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic even as it held that the Centre's formula to distribute oxygen to state governments particularly the national capital was a gross underestimate. A bench comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and M.R. Shah said: The third surge which is around the corner according to experts will affect children. What is the problem in enhancing the supply? It will save from oxygen panic and create