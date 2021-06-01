As the world reels under the ferocious second wave of coronavirus which has led to the deaths of millions a British government advisory scientist warned on Monday that Britain could be in the early stages of a third Covid-19 wave as the country reported another 3383 cases. Speaking to the media professor Ravi Gupta from the University of Cambridge said although new cases were relatively low the India-related variant had fuelled exponential growth”. Of course the numbers of cases are relatively low at the moment -- all waves start with low numbers of cases that grumble in the background and