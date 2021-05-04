'Battle Is Not Over Yet': 3rd COVID-19 Wave May Hit Kids, Warn Experts

Amid a sudden spike in the daily coronavirus cases from across the country, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Maharashtra government warned that the second wave is not the last battle that we are expected to fight — a 3rd wave may soon hit the country. According to the reports, the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to hit kids. Also Read - Not CoWin But These Websites Can Notify Indians When Covid Vaccine Slots Are Available Nearby

COVID-19 3rd Wave — What Is Government Doing?

Taking an early initiative, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s government has taken these steps to prepare the city to fight the battle against novel coronavirus:

Last week Uddhav Thackeray directed all district collectors and municipal commissioners in the state to be ready for the COVID-19 third onslaught which may also hit children in a big way.

The Pediatric Covid Care Ward is slated to come up at the NESCO Jumbo Covid Care Centre in Goregaon east suburb of Mumbai – and 700 beds are expected to be added.

This would include 300 for a dedicated Pediatric Covid Care Ward comprising Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) with a capacity of 25 beds each to cater to the infants who may be hit.

Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray, the Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District, has held discussions with BMC Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Additional Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal other top officials in this regard.

Among other things, he suggested to the BMC to create separate Pediatric Covid Care Wards anticipating the next wave and the demographics it may target.

“Since last year, our jumbo covid care centres also have units of Covid +ve dialysis and maternity care as well. As the virus mutates and targets different age groups, our response to it must actively mutate as well,” said Aditya Thackeray.

Mumbai Fights The Toughest Battle Against Coronavirus

As per the latest health data of the Public Health Department, nearly two-thirds of the state’s infections reported now are in age groups below 50, with the highest new cases reported in the 31-40 age (22.09 percent), 41-50 years (18.15 percent), 21-30 age (17.51 percent).

Which Age Group Among Children Are At Higher Risk?

Children in the 0-10 years account for 3.04 percent, and older children and teens in the 10-20 years are more than double at 6.80 percent, of the state’s new cases, giving rise to huge concerns as the situation is vastly different from the 2020 first Covid-19 hit.

Oxygen Availability In Mumbai To Fight COVID-19 3rd Wave

The BMC is also planning to build four oxygen plants and maintain adequate stock of medicines like Remdesivir and Tocilizumab injections, masks, PPE kits, etc.

“In the 2020 first wave, mostly the adult and senior citizens were affected. In the current second wave (from February 2021) young men/women and children are also getting affected. We have to be alert for the third wave Also we have to account for the fact that the vaccination drive has not yet been opened for the under-18 age groups,” a senior BMC official expressed his concerns, requesting anonymity.

Besides, wide-ranging consultations shall be held with the Covid-19 Task Force, medical experts, and other stakeholders on the strategies that need to be adopted for the third wave, likely to slam the state around July warned by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar recently.

Here’s How To Keep Your Little One’s Safe Amid COVID-19 Spike

It is advisable to keep the COVID-19 safety protocols in mind to win the fight against novel coronavirus and break the transmission chain. The virus can infect anybody irrespective of their age. In the latest reports, experts have warned that the virus can make a comeback in the 3rd wave of its infection spread and the group which will be vulnerable comprises the kids. So how to make sure that your little ones are safe? Here are some tips you may consider.