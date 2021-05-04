At a time when the country is experiencing a huge spike in the number of daily coronavirus cases from across the country, India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr. Randeep Guleria on Tuesday said that the country may the third wave of COVID-19 if the virus doesn’t stop mutating. Speaking to a leading national news channel, Guleria also said that the weekend lockdowns and night curfews will ‘hardly work’ in the fight against novel coronavirus. Also Read - 3rd COVID-19 Wave May Hit Kids, Warn Experts: How To Keep Children Safe During Pandemic

Is National Lockdown Only Option Left Right Now?

In order to curb the surge of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, the Indian government earlier last may have asked states which are contributing immensely to the daily numbers to impose weekend lockdown and night curfews. Several states have also announced a complete shut down of malls, religious places, markets, and other places which were seeing mass gatherings. However, the AIIMS chief rejected the night curfews and weekend lockdowns saying that they are not enough to stop the spread of the deadly virus infection. When asked if national lockdown the only option left, Guleria said a complete national lockdown for a limited period of time is required to stop the virus transmission.

"Three things need to be looked at here. The first is improving the hospital infrastructure. The second is decreasing the number of cases in an aggressive way and the third, rolling out of vaccines. We have to break the chain of transmission. If we decrease the close contact between humans, there is a possibility that the cases will come down," Guleria was quoted as saying.

Weekend Lockdowns And Curfews Are Not Enough The Break COVID-19 Chain

Stressing on the fact that partial lockdown cannot help in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Guleria said that the lockdown has to be aggressive to break the chain which means a complete nationwide lockdown for a sufficient period of time unless things are under control.

Is India Heading Towards A 3rd COVID-19 Wave?

Seeing the surge in the daily COVID-19 cases from across the corners of India, AIIMS Chief said that there are high chances of a 3rd Covid-19 wave is about to hit the country. “We will possibly see another wave but I am hopeful that by that time because a large number of people will get vaccinated, the wave may not be as big as the current wave of coronavirus and it will be easier to manage,” Guleria quoted as saying.

Guleria also warned that the virus is mutating very fast and spreading rapidly. He also said that if the virus doesn’t stop mutating or if people do not get vaccinated soon, then the chances are high that new and more infectious variants can hit the country.

India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2 crore mark with 3,57,229 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities. The total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 2,02,82,833.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 34,47,133 comprising 17 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 81.91 per cent.