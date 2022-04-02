39 People Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning In J&K: How To Prevent Foodborne Illnesses In Summer

Food poisoning occurs more during summers than any other season of the year. Read on to know why -

As many as 39 people, mostly children, were reportedly hospitalised due to food poisoning in J&K's Budgam district on Friday. They apparently developed stomach-related complications after consuming Tahaer, the traditional rice cooked with turmeric powder, according to Health Department officials.

Budgam's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tajamul Khan told reporters that these people had consumed the food in Zaigipora village in Chrar-e-Sharief area of Budgam.

Of these patients, 15 children were admitted to G.B. Panth Hospital in Srinagar, three to S.M.H.S. Hospital (Srinagar) and the rest have been kept under observation at the sub-district hospital in Charar-e-Sharief town, Dr. Khan said.

Medical staff has been rushed to the affected village to meet any exigency that might arise there, he added.

Beware! Food poisoning occurs more in summer

Food poisoning, which is caused by contaminated food, is more common during summers than any other season of the year. This is because the combination of heat and moist makes a favourable condition for bacteria to grow which can also lead to food poisoning.

Some foods that are commonly associated with food poisoning include chicken, eggs, shellfish, meat, un-pasteurized milk and untreated water.

Food poisoning can cause symptoms like cramps, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea. In more severe case, foodborne illness may cause bloody diarrhea, excessive vomiting, and high fever.

Children, older people, pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems are particularly susceptible to food poisoning. If left untreated, food poisoning can lead to chronic arthritis, brain and nerve damage, and even kidney failure.

Tips to prevent food poisoning in summer

To avoid food poisoning this summer, make sure to follow these steps:

Thoroughly wash vegetables to avoid ingesting harmful bacteria.

Maintain cleanliness and hygiene while handling food.

People who are sick, down with fever or cold, should avoid handling food

Avoid overfilling your fridge. There should be enough room for the air to circulate for effective cooling.

Wash your hand thoroughly after touching meat.

Keep raw meat away from cooked food or ready-to-eat foods as the bacteria from raw meat can get into cooked food and cause food poisoning.

Use a different chopping board for meat.

Refrigerate leftover food within 2 hours of cooking