As many as 39 people, mostly children, were reportedly hospitalised due to food poisoning in J&K's Budgam district on Friday. They apparently developed stomach-related complications after consuming Tahaer, the traditional rice cooked with turmeric powder, according to Health Department officials.
Budgam's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tajamul Khan told reporters that these people had consumed the food in Zaigipora village in Chrar-e-Sharief area of Budgam.
Of these patients, 15 children were admitted to G.B. Panth Hospital in Srinagar, three to S.M.H.S. Hospital (Srinagar) and the rest have been kept under observation at the sub-district hospital in Charar-e-Sharief town, Dr. Khan said.
Medical staff has been rushed to the affected village to meet any exigency that might arise there, he added.
Food poisoning, which is caused by contaminated food, is more common during summers than any other season of the year. This is because the combination of heat and moist makes a favourable condition for bacteria to grow which can also lead to food poisoning.
Some foods that are commonly associated with food poisoning include chicken, eggs, shellfish, meat, un-pasteurized milk and untreated water.
Food poisoning can cause symptoms like cramps, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea. In more severe case, foodborne illness may cause bloody diarrhea, excessive vomiting, and high fever.
Children, older people, pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems are particularly susceptible to food poisoning. If left untreated, food poisoning can lead to chronic arthritis, brain and nerve damage, and even kidney failure.
To avoid food poisoning this summer, make sure to follow these steps:
