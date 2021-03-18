In an incident, a man died two days after getting the vaccine for the COVID-19 virus in Uttar Pradesh, but the doctors have not linked the death to the inoculation. According to the health officials of the district, an autopsy report identified brain haemorrhage as the cause of 38-year-old Lalmani’s death. Speaking to the media, chief medical officer P D Gupta said that there was also swelling in the man’s liver and spleen. Also Read - List of COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects: Here’s How To Deal With Each of Them

It was not immediately clear whether the man, described as a labourer from Bahuti Basita village, was a frontline worker and entitled to a COVID-19 shot under that category. Also Read - COVID-19 vaccine for children: Moderna begins testing on children between 6 months to 12 years old

Lalmani was vaccinated at the government-run Lalganj primary health centre on Monday. His wife Meera said he complained of body ache and lethargy after getting the shot and was rushed to hospital on Wednesday morning when his condition turned serious. He was given medicines there but he vomited and died, she said. Also Read - AstraZeneca reassures on the safety of its COVID-19 vaccine, rejects blood clot risk

“After coming home, Laxmi started vomiting and complained of a severe body ache at night. All the local doctors refused to treat him. His wife then took him to the district hospital where he died during treatment,” a leading news journal quoted a close family member of the deceased as saying.

According to the wife, her husband dies following the COVID-19 vaccine jab and has urged the health officials to enquire about her husband’s death.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination following Meera’s allegations and the report received the same night. The opinion of the doctors who conducted the post-mortem was that excessive bleeding in the brain led to the death, the CMO said.

Is a 38-year-old man allowed to get the vaccine jab? Here’s what the Chief Medical Officer says: “We are also inquiring how a man of his age (38) was allowed vaccination against rules”.

As per the government’s order, only people over 45-year-old with comorbidities are allowed to take the COVID-19 vaccine jab. On March 1, 2021, India started its mass inoculation drive against novel coronavirus. So far the country has administered a total number of 3,71,43,255 doses.