Four persons who recently came to Delhi from the UK and tested positive for COVID-19, have been found infected with the new strain of coronavirus, Health Minister Satyendar Jain confirmed this on Thursday. Also Read - Explained: How coronavirus enters lungs, affects breathing

Interacting with reporters, he said, a total of 38 people have been found positive since coming to Delhi from the UK recently and kept in a separate institutional isolation unit in the LNJP Hospital premises. Also Read - Will vaccine work on new coronavirus strain? Does it spread easily? Here are all your questions answered

“Four such patients have been found infected with the new UK strain of COVID-19. The persons who came in their contact have been also traced and tested, and it’s not in them. So, only these four cases of a new strain in Delhi so far,” he said. Also Read - No COVID-19 vaccine approval yet for India: Drug regulator analysing SII, Bharat Biotech data

“Flights have been stopped and those who came before that are being traced and tested rigorously,” he added.

Delhi Fights Covid-19

Delhi recorded 677 COVID-19 cases and 21 new fatalities on Wednesday, even as the positivity rate dropped to 0.8 per cent, authorities said.

“Positivity rate has dropped to 0.8 per cent from 15.26 per cent on November 7. About 85 per cent beds are vacant, so the situation has improved a lot. And, so, it had been decided to make LNJP Hospital and GTB Hospital, partial COVID-19 facilities now. All services, including the OPD will be soon resumed gradually,” Jain said.

On the preparedness for the vaccination, he said, work is on to set up 1,000 vaccination centres.

Jain said the night curfew has been imposed as the situation is under control right now, but huge gatherings could spell trouble again.

Night Curfew Imposed In Delhi To Manage The Covid-19 Spread

The Delhi government has imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am on December 31 and January 1 to avoid large gatherings during New Year celebrations due to COVID-19 and its highly transmissible UK strain.

A formal order stated that not more than five people will be allowed to assemble at public places in Delhi during night curfew to avoid large gatherings in view of COVID-19.

On COVID-biowaste generation, he said, it is the responsibility of the civic bodies and they are doing it.

Amid mounting concerns over the new variant of the COVID-19, the Delhi government had earlier said that people who had arrived here recently from that country, are being traced and tested, while an institutional quarantine facility has been set up separately for positive cases at the LNJP Hospital.

UK Returnees Are Still Large In Numbers

According to government estimates, about 33,000 passengers arrived from the UK at various Indian airports from November 25 to December 23. Authorities have begun conducting the gold-standard RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) test on these passengers in batches, though tracing all of them is becoming a difficult task with hundreds furnishing vague addresses and switching off their phones.

Those found negative in RT-PCR tests are sent to a seven-day home quarantine, while the genome sequencing of positive samples are done at Insacog labs for the detection of the possible UK variant of Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

Those detected with the mutant strain are being kept in single-room isolation in designated health care facilities by states. Their close contacts are also being put in quarantine even as comprehensive contact-tracing has been initiated for co-travelers, family contacts, and others, according to the government.

India also extended the suspension of flights to and from the UK until January 7 from December 31, in a bid to contain the spread of the new strain believed to have been originated in that country.

What Is This New Covid-19 Variant?

First detected in London and Kent in mid-September, the variant was identified by UK authorities as a matter of concern on December 14. They later disclosed evidence that it appeared to be more transmissible, and was behind a spike in cases in the country’s capital as well as its south-east.

The variant has 23 changes in its genome, eight of which appear to influence the spike protein that the pathogen uses to latch on to host cells. Some of the other changes could make it more adept at infecting susceptible cells and possibly even evade some immune response, although detailed studies are underway.

In a preliminary assessment released late on Monday, UK scientists estimated that VOC-202012/01 did not lead to more deaths or hospitalisations but caused noticeably more secondary infections than the older variant.

The new variant has already been reported by Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon, and Singapore.

Clinical microbiologists said the new variant did not seem to be posing a big threat in terms of severity of the disease, even though it is capable of infecting more people in a given time.

