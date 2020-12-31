Four persons who recently came to Delhi from the UK and tested positive for COVID-19 have been found infected with the new strain of coronavirus Health Minister Satyendar Jain confirmed this on Thursday. Interacting with reporters he said a total of 38 people have been found positive since coming to Delhi from the UK recently and kept in a separate institutional isolation unit in the LNJP Hospital premises. Four such patients have been found infected with the new UK strain of COVID-19. The persons who came in their contact have been also traced and tested and it's not in them.