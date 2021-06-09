In yet another heartbreaking incident, a 37-year-old woman from Manipur died within hours after taking the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state government is reportedly planning to set up a panel to probe the incident and involvement of the vaccine which was administered to the woman. According to the reports, the woman was given the first dose of Covishield vaccine jab in the afternoon, however, during the evening the woman started complaining about uneasiness and was rushed to the hospital. “The woman took the vaccine in the afternoon and was brought dead to the Thoubal district hospital at 9:30pm on Monday,” a leading newspaper quoted a senior officer from the health department as saying. He further added, an autopsy report is awaited to confirm the real cause of the death of the woman. Also Read - Are You Taking Any Immunosuppressive Drugs? They May Reduce COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy

India is currently reeling under the ferocious second wave of coronavirus which has claimed Lakhs of lives in the country. Earlier this year, the AIIMS chief stated that vaccines are the only tool to fight off the virus infection. Following this, the government had granted permission for the administration of the COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the country who is above 18-year-old. Also Read - Chile Suspends Use of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Following Adverse Side-Effects

Covishield Vaccine Dose — Know All About It

Covishield vaccine is a two-dose vaccine jab — 0.5 ml each. Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) has made the vaccine. It was approved for restricted emergency use by the Drugs Controller General of India in January 2021. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Delhi Reports 623 Fresh Covid Cases, Positivity Rate Falls Below 1%

The vaccine makers have notified it many times that anyone who is allergic to any of the ingredients of the vaccine should avoid taking the jab or should consult the doctors. Here is what Covisheild contains:

L-Histidine L-Histidine hydrochloride monohydrate Magnesium chloride hexahydrate Polysorbate 80 Ethanol Sucrose Sodium chloride Disodium edetate dihydrate (EDTA)

Free Vaccines To All In India

In an address to the nation on Monday, the prime minister announced that the central government would take over the 25 per cent state procurement quota and provide free coronavirus vaccines to states and union territories for inoculation of all above 18 years of age from June 21.

Asserting that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the coming days, Modi said the Centre has now decided to buy 75 per cent of jabs from vaccine makers for free supply to states, while private sector hospitals will continue to procure the remaining 25 per cent.

The government has also set the maximum price private hospitals can charge for the three COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the country — Covishield Rs 780 per dose, Covaxin Rs 1,410, and Sputnik V Rs 1,145.