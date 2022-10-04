live

35-Yr-Old Woman Becomes First Monkeypox Patient In Vietnam, India Logs 1,968 New COVID-19 Cases

Vietnam has confirmed the first monkeypox case in the country while India reported a significant drop in covid-19 cases. Find the latest health news here.

Monkeypox virus also been detected in Vietnam. According to Vietnam's Health Ministry, a 35-year-old woman has tested positive for the virus, becoming the first such case reported this year in the Southeast Asian country.

The woman, from southern Ho Chi Minh City, reportedly started experiencing monkeypox-like symptoms such fever, fatigue, chills, muscle aches, headache, cough, red and itchy bumps on her arms, body and face, while travelling in Dubai on September 18. She returned to Vietnam on September 22, the next day she was admitted to a hospital and kept in isolation, and two days later, she tested positive for monkeypox, state media reported.

The patient is being treated at the Municipal Hospital for Tropical Diseases and her condition is reported stable now.

Meanwhile, India reported a significant drop in COVID-19 cases on Monday. The country reported 1,968 new cases in the last 24 hours, as reported by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. India's daily positivity rate is reported to be 0.94 per cent while weekly positivity rate stands at 1.29 per cent. Currently, there 34,598 active COVID-19 cases in the country, the Ministry stated.

