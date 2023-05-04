live

35 Tested Positive For COVID-19 After Attending CDC Conference, Most Attendees Were Without Mask

According to the reports, some attendees at the event did not wear masks, distance, or take other precautions.

Coronavirus Live Updates: At a time when speculation about a possible new wave of coronavirus infection is on the high, a rare COVID outbreak has been confirmed from the CDC office in Atlanta. Disease detectives with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), who gathered at the office for a conference became a victim of a new COVID-19 outbreak. As per report, last week, the CDC hosted the 2023 Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) Conference in Atlanta, the first time the conference has been held in person since 2019. However, soon after at least 35 coronavirus cases linked to their own annual conference were confirmed by the officials.

Answering the media with an email, CDC spokesperson Kristen Nordlund said, "CDC is working with the Georgia Department of Health to conduct a rapid epidemiological assessment of confirmed COVID-19 cases that appear to be connected to the 2023 EIS Conference to determine transmission patterns." Speaking to the media, some attendees said many people at the gathering did not mask, socially distance or take other precautions that the CDC had recommended earlier in the pandemic.

COVID cases are not rising like they were in 2020 and 2021, but the virus is still there. "The risk of catching severe COVID complications is low. However, the risk is still there, and people must understand the importance of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing - the two tools to contain the virus spread."

