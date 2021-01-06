Reports suggest that coronavirus pandemic is the greatest worldwide pandemic since the 1918 flu. COVID-19 the disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2 can have devastating outcomes and is a major health issue across the globe right now. At the onset the deadly disease attacks the respiratory system but it can affect other organs of your body as well. A recent study published in the journal Abdominal Radiology found that one in five patients with COVID-19 may show gastrointestinal symptoms. People might experience gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhoea digestive issues swelling of the liver low sugar and pancreatic problems. According to experts