Reports suggest that coronavirus pandemic is the greatest worldwide pandemic since the 1918 flu. COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2, can have devastating outcomes and is a major health issue across the globe right now. At the onset, the deadly disease attacks the respiratory system, but it can affect other organs of your body as well. A recent study published in the journal Abdominal Radiology found that one in five patients with COVID-19 may show gastrointestinal symptoms.

People might experience gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhoea, digestive issues, swelling of the liver, low sugar and pancreatic problems. According to experts, around 30 per cent of the severely critical patients and senior citizens who come out of the ICU after recovery experience post-COVID digestive issues, while youngsters may exhibit symptoms like diarrhoea.

Gut Problems May Affect People With COVID-19 Post Recovery

Many people have recovered from COVID-19 but are still worried about the long-term implications of the disease. As mentioned, many people are experiencing multiple health problems in the gastrointestinal tract. Studies suggest that abdominal symptomology is a common presentation for COVID-19.

“Many patients have reported post-COVID problems wherein the liver enzymes go up owing to the swelling of the liver cells, effects on the pancreas and sugar going up as insulin production is low. Certain medications given during the treatment of COVID can have side-effects on the kidney too,” says Dr Roy Patankar, Gastroenterologist and Director of Zen Multispecialty.

According to the study conducted by the research team at the University of Alberta, Faculty of Medicine & Dentistry, radiologists should look for gastrointestinal symptoms while conducting abdominal imaging. Those signs include inflammation of the small and large bowel, the air within the bowel wall (pneumatosis) and bowel perforation (pneumoperitoneum). The signs are quite rare, said the researchers, and could indicate patients with advanced disease.

Making Lifestyle Choices May Help

We cannot stress the importance of eating the right foods to maintain overall health, and it is no different in this case. According to Dr Patankar, “Patients who suffer from digestive issues post recovery will have to take adequate rest and drink a lot of fluids. Do not forget to load up on those vitamin C, D and calcium supplements as suggested by the expert.”

He adds that patients should eat a high fibre-diet, take prebiotics, and cut back on heavy fried foods. You should go for blood tests as recommended by your expert to manage serious complications.

It is essential to monitor digestive health as well, says the doctor. He says, “Instead of concentrating only on the lungs post-covid recovery and opting for breathing exercises, it is also essential to monitor the digestive health. Include fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains in the diet, limit foods with added sugar and fats. Chew your food properly, and stay hydrated by drinking a lot of water.”