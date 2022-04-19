30% Infected Patients Likely To Develop Long COVID Symptoms

A new study has found that one in three patients infected with coronavirus is more likely to develop symptoms of Long COVID. Here's what you need to know.

It was in January 2020 when people got to know that it was COVID-19 that caused infections in Wuhan, China. But it was in March 2020 when the reality of COVID-19 hit home in India. Fast forwards three years, and the country is still fighting the pandemic even though the cases have decreased. While for some people, coronavirus was a mere disease that led to a surge in the country, for some it became a long-term problem.

For many people infected with the coronavirus, the severe form of the disease was only the beginning of another devastating problem called long COVID.

1-in-3 Of Infected Are More Likely To Develop Long COVID

According to the researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles, nearly one-third of those infected with SARS-CoV-2 may develop post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC), also known as Long COVID. As per the study, people with a history of hospitalisation, diabetes, and a higher BMI were more likely to develop the disease, while those who had undergone an organ transplant were less likely to have it.

For the study, the researchers studied the data of 309 patients infected with COVID-19. The most persistent symptoms in hospitalised patients were exhaustion and shortness of breath (31 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively), followed by loss of sense of smell (16 per cent) in outpatients.

Dr Sun Yoo, health sciences assistant clinical professor at UCLA said, "This study illustrates the need to follow diverse patient populations longitudinally to understand the long COVID disease trajectory and evaluate how individual factors such as pre-existing co-morbidities, sociodemographic factors, vaccination status and virus variant type affect type and persistence of long COVID symptoms."

Concentration And Memory Problems Common In Long COVID Patients

Twin studies published by the researchers at the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom found that seven out of ten long COVID patients experience concentration and memory problems several months after the onset of their disease. The studies highlighted that there was a consistent pattern of memory problems in people who had been infected with COVID-19. Problems were more prevalent in persons who had more severe overall ongoing symptoms.

According to researchers, the study results can "minimise variation in the quality of medical care. Because persistent symptoms can be subjective in nature, we need better tools to accurately diagnose long COVID and to differentiate it from exacerbations of other emerging or chronic conditions."

What Is Long COVID?

For the uninitiated, long COVID may appear three months after the initial bout of COVID and remain for at least 2 months. Experts believe that it cannot be explained by other diagnoses and can last a long time or even increase the severity of the disease. Some of the common symptoms of long COVID that you should look out for include:

Pain in the body

Lethargy

Weakness

Difficulty in concentration

Memory problems

Lack of energy

Anxiety

Depression

(With inputs from agencies)

