3 Years After The First Coronavirus Case, With New Variants, Symptoms of COVID-19 Have Also Changed: Experts

Yes, you read that right. COVID-19 symptoms are also changing with the arrival of new variants. Scroll down to know what these new symptoms of COVID-19 are.

Health News Live Updates | The world was gripped by the deadly SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19 virus infection back in 2019. The first case was reported from China's Wuhan city, and ever since then the threat has never gone down or reduced. Three years into the pandemic and people are still speculating about a new wave of the infection carried by its mutated versions, also called variants and sub-lineages. But what we know so far about the virus is that it will become a part of the environment and the threat of a new variant, driving new and fresh cases will always remain. However, what will change with time is the body's immunity in providing effective protection against the severity of the infection caused by the COVID-19 virus.

The COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet. Even though the symptoms of the infection have changed and become more manageable now, the virus still continues to wreak havoc globally. Currently, there are two new variants that are a cause of concern - Omicron BF.7 and Omicron XBB.1.5. The reason behind them being the cause of concern is that they have the ability to infect the individuals who are fully immunized against the COVID virus infection. What has also changed in the last three years are the symptoms. According to recent studies, experts have stated that the top symptoms linked to the variant include - sore throat, cough, muscle aches, tiredness, sneezing, runny or stuffy nose, and fever. Therefore, if you notice any of the above-mentioned signs, make sure to get yourself tested for COVID and stay safe from any kind of emergency.

