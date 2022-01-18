3-Week Old Baby Dies of COVID-19: Watch Out For These COVID Symptoms In Kids

According to the preliminary reports, the baby had no other known medical or hereditary conditions. Here are some symptoms of COVID-19 in kids that you should never miss.

In an unfortunate incident, a three-week-old baby has died from Covid-19 in Qatar, the second child death due to an infection in the country. According to the preliminary reports, the baby had no other known medical or hereditary conditions. The ministry of public health of Qatar in a statement said that this was the second child in the country to have died from the disease during the pandemic.

"This is a stark reminder that people of all ages are at risk of being infected by Covid-19," the authorities said in the statement. While Covid has generally been mild in children, it has contributed to rare infant deaths around the globe.

The health officials said that during Qatar's current wave of Covid, a greater number of children were being infected and requiring medical care. "This is not because Omicron is more severe for children than previous variants; it is because Omicron is more contagious and infecting higher numbers of people," the statement said.

Watch Out For These COVID Symptoms In Kids

The deadly coronavirus pandemic has continued to affect people around the world, including babies and children. Can kids too get COVID? Yes, children and toddlers can get COVID-19 too. Here are some of the symptoms of COVID-19 in kids that you should never miss.

Persistent cough Fever or chills Difficulty in breathing Muscle or body ache Headache Extreme fatigue or tiredness Nausea or vomiting Congestion Runny nose

COVID-19 symptoms can vary from person to person, however, fever and cough are common two most common symptoms in both adults and children who get infected with the infection. According to the experts, breathing issues or shortness of breath are more likely to be seen in adults. Children can have pneumonia, with or without obvious symptoms. They can also experience sore throat, excessive fatigue, or diarrhea. However, serious illness in children with COVID-19 is possible, and parents should stay alert if their child is diagnosed with, or shows signs of, the disease.

