The United States kicked off a mass Covid-19 vaccination drive early this week, administering the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine shots to healthcare workers and elderly citizens. Including the US, a few countries have approved the Pfizer's vaccine, which is claimed to be 95% effective in preventing the viral infection. But two health workers at Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, experienced allergic reactions — one severe, one mild — about 10 minutes after receiving the vaccine. One received the vaccine Tuesday while the other was vaccinated on Wednesday. Both were treated and have fully recovered, according to the latest reports.

Later three more health care workers experienced allergic reactions after getting the COVID-19 vaccine this week. An employee of the Foundation Health Partners Fairbanks Memorial Hospital was reportedly treated for anaphylactic reaction on Thursday after she received the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the hospital, the employee experienced increased heartbeat, shortness of breath and skin rash and redness" 10 minutes after receiving the vaccine. She was treated with epinephrine before being discharged six hours later.

Again, on Friday evening, Providence Alaska reported that two caregivers experienced non-life-threatening, mild reactions after getting the COVID-19 jab.

Despite the cases of allergic reactions, Alaska is not changing its vaccination plans. Health officials say that vast majority of vaccine recipients were fine, and allergic reactions are both rare and treatable.

Anyone with a history of anaphylaxis shouldn’t get the shot

The U.K. was the first country to approve the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech and start rolling out a mass inoculation program against the viral infection. Two National Health Service (NHS) workers who were among the first to receive the vaccine suffered anaphylactoid reactions within hours after getting vaccinated on December 8. An anaphylactoid reaction usually involves a skin rash, breathlessness and sometimes a drop in blood pressure. Both staff members—who have recovered now— reportedly had a history of allergic reactions and carried adrenaline auto injectors.

Following reports of allergic reactions to the vaccine, UK health officials issued a warning that anyone with a history of anaphylaxis, or severe allergic reactions to medicines, food or vaccines should avoid getting the Pfizer/BioNTech jab.

When Canada began rolling out the vaccine, the country’s federal health policy agency also issued a warning about the possible side effects. Health Canada listed the ingredients in Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine and cautioned people allergic to any of these ingredients not to receive the shot.

The US CDC recommends that all recipients of the Covid-19 vaccine be observed for 15 minutes after injection, and those with a history of anaphylaxis (due to any cause) be observed for 30 minutes.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s Pfizer vaccine fact sheet, which is given to recipients and caregivers of the vaccine, also carries a warning that “there is a remote chance that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine could cause a severe allergic reaction.” A severe allergic reaction would usually occur within a few minutes to one hour after getting a dose of the vaccine, it said.

Should you still get the Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine?

In its notification, Health Canada stated that it has identified no major safety concerns for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and that its benefits outweigh the risks.

Like those experienced with other vaccines, it may cause some common side effects such as pain at the site of injection, body chills, feeling tired and feeling feverish. These side effects will resolve on their own and do not pose a risk to health, Health Canada said.

Despite her reaction, the Fairbanks worker still recommends people get vaccinated. “I’ve seen firsthand the suffering and death of COVID patients, and my adverse reaction to the vaccine pales to what COVID infection can do to people” the employee said in a written statement.

As of Friday, the CDC has confirmed six cases of anaphylaxis following vaccination in the U.S., where as many as 272,001 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been administered till Saturday morning.

According to Pfizer, no anaphylaxis reactions were observed during the trial of the drug on about 22,000 people.

Pfizer said in a statement to CBS News that it will “closely monitor all reports suggestive of serious allergic reactions following vaccination and update labeling language if needed.”

The company, however, noted the vaccine comes with a clear warning that states that appropriate medical treatment and supervision should be readily available in case of a rare anaphylactic event following the administration of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, health officials in the US are also looking at what ingredients in the vaccine may have caused the reactions. One component — polyethylene glycol — is speculated to be uncommonly associated with allergic reactions.