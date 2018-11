Acing in today’s rat race has become so crucial that our health has taken a back seat. Ignoring the fundamentals that in the long run it’s only and only our health which will benefit us, important is to focus on our health “now”. Feed on a wholesome diet combined with regular physical exercise daily for its required to achieve a holistic healthy mind and body. Before it’s too late that your health starts to fade beyond repair, incorporate these 3 effective tips to stay healthy and fit.

1 Eat Healthily:

The easiest and the most crucial trick of the trade is to ensure healthy and clean eating. Approximately 80 per cent of your health is dependent on your diet. A healthy diet will keep your immunity, physical as well as mental health and thus your overall lifestyle in check. The food choices you make today will decide a healthy, disease-free future for you tomorrow. Maintaining a balanced diet, although is a difficult task but helps to keep the weight-related lifestyle problems at bay. A healthy diet helps to keep you charged in comparison to the unhealthily processed food articles which leaves you slow and sluggish both physically and mentally.

2 Meditation

Mental health in today’s chaos is of unparalleled importance. Meditation is a great way to seek a calm mind and can boost your inner peace, leaving you distressed and happy from within. It helps to curb anxiety levels, control blood pressure, alleviate chronic pain and battle depression.

3 Regular Exercise

A sedentary lifestyle can make you an easy target to many physiological and mental diseases. On an average, it is advised to incorporate 30 mins of physical activity in your daily routine that increases your heart rate to stay healthy in the long run. Other than keeping you fit, physical activity makes your heart strong and healthy, regulates your weight, uplifts your mood, and reduces joint pains.