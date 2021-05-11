Three COVID-19 patients allegedly died in Madhya Pradesh after being administered fake Remdesivir injections and a probe has been launched, Indore police said on Tuesday. The fake medicine, which contained only glucose water and salt, had been supplied by an inter-state gang based in Gujarat, police said. Also Read - Using Cow Dung To Cure Covid-19 Can Turn Dangerous; Doctors Warn

"Sunil Mishra, a resident of Indore who was associated with this gang, sold fake Remdesivir injections to many people in the city in the past one month. The relatives of three persons who died after taking fake injections have lodged complaints," Superintendent of Police (Eastern Region) Ashutosh Bagri told PTI.

Mishra, who sold at least 1,200 fake Remdesivir vials in Madhya Pradesh, has been arrested by the Gujarat Police along with others, the SP said. Now, police have invoked IPC section 304 (culpable homicide) in addition to other offenses against Mishra and others besides the National Security Act (NSA), he said.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Tahjib Kaji said all three patients who allegedly died after being administered fake Remdesivir were male, aged between 40 and 55 years. After the death of one of these patients, his wife died, allegedly due to the shock, he said. "We will investigate the complaints and record the statements of the doctors who treated them," he added.

The Gujarat-based gang supplied at least 1,200 fake Remdesivir vials in Madhya Pradesh, including in Indore, Dewas, and Jabalpur districts, through Mishra in the last one month, police believe.

Half of these vials were used in Indore alone. A shopkeeper who had obtained a hundred of these vials were being interrogated. “We are finding out to whom the injections were sold and administered,” the police officer said.

India Records 3.29L Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 3,876 Fatalities

New cases of coronavirus in India fell to 3.29 lakh after 14 days taking the total tally of COVID-19 infections to 2,29,92,517. A total of 3,29,942 infections were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 2,49,992 with 3,876 fresh fatalities.

After registering a steady rise for two months, the active cases have reduced to 37,15,221 comprising 16.16 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.75 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,90,27,304, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4. According to the ICMR, 30,56,00,187 samples have been tested up to May 10 with 18,50,110 samples being tested on Monday.

The 3,876 new fatalities include 596 from Karnataka, 549 from Maharashtra, 319 from Delhi, 278 from Uttar Pradesh, 232 from Tamil Nadu, 198 from Punjab, 172 from Chhattisgarh, 168 from Uttarakhand, 161 from Haryana, 160 from Rajasthan, 134 from West Bengal, 129 from Jharkhand, 117 from Gujarat.

A total of 2,49,992 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 76,398 from Maharashtra, 19,663 from Delhi, 19,372 from Karnataka, 15,880 from Tamil Nadu, 15,742 from Uttar Pradesh, 12,461 from West Bengal, 10,742 from Chhattisgarh, and 10,704 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. “Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.