In a shocking incident three brothers in Bhopal allegedly died by consuming hand sanitizer. The deceased have identified as — Parvat Ahirwar (55) Ram Prasad Ahirwar (50) and Bhura Ahirwar (47). “All the three brothers were addicted to alcohol” the police said. The Deceased Had Consumed Five Litre Of Hand Sanitizer Among the deceased — Ram Prasad who used to paint homes for a living lived in Jahangirabad while the other two brothers used to work as labourers in the same locality. Speaking about the incident to the media the police said that there was complete prohibition at liquor shops