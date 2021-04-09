India registered a staggering 131968 new COVID-19 cases on Friday pushing its infection tally to 13060542 while the death toll increased to 167642 with 780 more fatalities in a day the highest since October 18. At a time when the country is witnessing such a huge spike in the number of novel COVID cases from across the corners scientists have predicted that the current second wave will peak somewhere between April 15-20 and then see a decline. According to the experts the number of 'active' symptomatic cases during this period would hit a high roughly a week later at the same level of