Coronavirus cases have started receding in the country after wrecking havoc in its ferocious second wave. But are we safe now? Is the country free from COVID-19? No not yet. In a special warning amid the COVID-19 unlock the central government's 29th meet of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on Monday said that the second wave of Covid-19 still not over”. The government body also advised people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour to keep themselves safe from getting infected by the deadly coronavirus. Addressing the rising concern over the efficacy of the vaccines in the country against the various COVID-19