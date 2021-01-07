Now with COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out in many parts of the world and the imminent start of mass vaccinations in India many people are worried about the possible side effects of the shots. This fear has been made worse by reports of minor and major side effects experienced by participants in phase 3 trials of many vaccine candidates. The shots have been linked to adverse events like pain and fever as well as more serious ones like neurological complications and anaphylaxis. While experts say that all precautions are being taken and people given the vaccine will be monitored and