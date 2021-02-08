India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive completes 24th day today and so far 58.12 lakh beneficiaries have received the vaccine in the country. As vaccination programmes continue across the globe suspected cases of vaccine-related deaths continue to emerge from several countries. While the Indian government has not yet confirmed any death caused due to the vaccination news of some suspected cases had raised alarm over the safety of the vaccine. Now a news agency has reported another death post coronavirus vaccination in Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. A 28-year-old woman from Palasa mandalam in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district has reportedly died after