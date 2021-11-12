25% Of Newly Reported Diabetes Cases Have Confirmed History Of Covid-19: Experts

Beware if the new onset of diabetes due to Covid-19.

Patients who have been administered steroids owing to serious manifestations of Covid-19 are advised to keep a regular check on blood sugar levels post their recovery from the viral infection.

Covid-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, can cause various inflammatory reactions. Increasing cases of recurring and new health ailments including hypoxia, weakness, weight-loss, hair-loss, myocarditis, thyroid and diabetes have been reported in people with a confirmed history of moderate to severe Covid-19. Diabetes is being reported as one of most common diseases among Covid-19 survivors. Various global studies have reported the growing prevalence of newly diagnosed diabetes cases, having a history of Covid-19.

Doctors at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi have also noted the burden of new diabetes cases since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. At least 25% of newly reported diabetes cases have a confirmed history of Covid-19, reveals the hospital's OPD data from past 2 years.

Dr. Subhash Kumar Wangnoo, Senior Consultant Endocrinologist and Diabetologist, Apollo Centre for Obesity, Diabetes and Endocrinology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said, "Our data from OPDs of last 2 years have shown that in patients who had confirmed Covid-19 infection, nearly 25% were new onset diabetic patients, stress induced hyperglycemia was seen in 10% of patients who had Covid-19 infection. In patients of established diabetes (already diabetic) more than 60% of patients showed worsening of glycemic status, which persisted for more than 3 months."

New onset of diabetes due to Covid-19

"Diabetes in itself is a pro-inflammatory state posing a risk of an inflammatory response along with Covid-19 which leads to aggravation of blood sugar levels. Those who are known diabetic, Covid-19 caused abnormal values of blood surpass (above the normal range). Use of steroids, due to serious manifestations of Covid-19 in treatment, further worsened the glucose levels in the patients. Stress response due to acute infection like Covid, increases the blood surpass values through Hb1ac, which may be normal. This we term it as new onset of diabetes due to Covid-19," explained Dr. Wangnoo.

Keep a regular check on blood sugar levels post Covid-19 recovery

Untreated high blood sugar from diabetes can have serious health manifestations and cause a damage to nerves, eyes, kidneys, and other organs.

Studies have shown that Indians could develop diabetes 15 years prior to the western population. Some of the already existing factors that have been contributing towards a spike in the cases of diabetes are access to calorie dense food, erratic diet patterns and sedentary lifestyle. Hence, for an early and better diagnosis, patients who have been administered steroids owing to serious manifestations of Covid-19 are advised to keep a regular check on blood sugar levels post their recovery from the virus.

Moreover, with an increasing incidence of diabetes, it is highly recommended to live an active lifestyle with healthy eating patterns and take regular preventive health check-ups.