The world is reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic. In an attempt to avoid another health crisis in the form of the flu, South Korea introduced a free vaccination programme for 19 million eligible people last month. So far around 13 million people in South Korea have received the flu jab. South Korea’s health authorities reaffirmed on Thursday that the state-initiated seasonal flu shot programme will continue despite more suspected deaths, citing no direct link between flu shots and deaths. There were more reported cases of death; yet, it is the experts’ opinion that there is no direct link between the deaths and the vaccination. As of 4 pm (local time) on Thursday, the number of people who died after being vaccinated in recent days was 25, compared with 12 recorded at the start of the day. Also Read - Coronavirus Diet: Bolster your immune system with these 6 healthy drinks

Shot fatal for people in their 70s, 80s

A 17-year-old boy who died two days after receiving a flu shot was the first to be noted by officials. The other reported fatalities were all elderly. At least eight were in their 70s or 80s with underlying conditions. Of the 25 deaths, 22, or 88 per cent, are people aged 60 or older. If data from provincial governments is added, the total number of deaths would reach 28, Yonhap news agency reported. The country has been pushing for a state free flu shot scheme to inoculate some 19 million people, including teenagers and senior citizens, to curb the possible “twindemic.” A thorough investigation is under way to find the exact cause of their deaths, as well as epidemiological investigations, including autopsies, into nine cases. Also Read - COVID-19 vaccine trials can't tell if the shots will save lives, protect the elderly

Anaphylaxis shock may be a cause

Of them, two deaths may be related to anaphylaxis shock, a serious allergic reaction that follows immunization. The free vaccination programme, which was expanded this year in an effort to prevent the potential twindemic during the winter, is joined by five major drugmakers that include GC Pharma and Ilyang Pharmaceutical Co. The vaccines given to the deceased were manufactured by the five firms and all have different serial numbers, refuting allegations of possible side effects, such as toxicity. Earlier in the day, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo also sought to soothe growing public anxiety over flu shots stressing that the free programme will continue as planned. Also Read - Volunteer in Oxford Covid-19 vaccine test dies in Brazil, but trial continues

Probe on, but trust broken

Authorities have sought to reassure people as the number who have succumbed to death after being vaccinated against seasonal influenza mounted. The doctor leading an inquiry into the deaths has said he does not believe the vaccine and fatalities are connected, the BBC reported. But public trust in the vaccine programme has been dented as the government tries to avoid a mass flu outbreak while it tackles COVID-19.

Professor Kim Jun-kon, who is leading the damage investigation team, has tried to reassure South Koreans about the safety of the vaccination programme. He said that the probe so far had concluded the deaths were not a result of the flu jab. Post-mortem examinations are under way and will also test for COVID-19. This is the second time trust has been shaken in South Korea’s vaccination programme. It was earlier suspended for three weeks after it was discovered that around five million doses, which need to be refrigerated, had been exposed to room temperature while being transported to a medical facility. None of the people who have died received the recalled vaccine.

(With inputs from IANS)