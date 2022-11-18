live

24 Women Tubectomized In Bihar Without Anaesthesia: Victims Suffer Hours of Excruciating Pain And Horror

The pelvic floor might be defined as the muscles, ligaments and other connective tissue that might support pelvic organs in a woman’s body such as the bladder, uterus, vagina and other organs.

Tubectomy is the surgical procedure involving cutting of fallopian tubes to prevent conception in women. Standard practice involves use of local anesthesia.

Around 24 women were sterilized in a Bihar hospital without being administered local anaesthesia and the procedure left them in excruciating pain.

The women had opted for tubectomy as a part of a family planning campaign. The incident has been reported from the Khagaria district of the state. These women who were allegedly persuaded to take the surgery were visiting two state-run health centres where the procedure was performed. The standard practice of performing a tubectomy involves the mandatory administration of local anaesthesia.

Reportedly, the victims suffered unbearable pain during and after the surgery. The victims claim that they have gone through horror while a surgical procedure was being performed on them where they remained fully awake and sensitive to the pain.

Amarnath Jha, the civil surgeon of Khagaria has said that an enquiry has been initiated into the matter and the NGO persuading the women to go through the procedure has been asked to explain the inhuman act.

The representatives of one of the accused health centres have defended their position by saying that anaesthesia was administered to these women but proved ineffective as each had a differnt body mechanism.

