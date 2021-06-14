At a time when the world is fighting its biggest battle against deadly coronavirus in the ferocious second wave the Chinese researchers said that they have detected a batch of new coronaviruses in bats. According to the reports around 24 new coronaviruses were found in the bats which includes one (Rhinolophus pusillus virus) that may be the second-closest yet (genetically) to the COVID-19 virus that has caused the pandemic. Newly Found Coronaviruses Have The Potential To Spread To People The researchers in China also stated that their discoveries show the number of new coronaviruses that are present in the bats