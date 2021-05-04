A surge in deaths of Covid-19 patients in Karnataka has made people panic over the scarcity of oxygen supplies. It was reported that twenty-three patients died in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district within 24 hours on Sunday. Families of the patients have alleged that the patients have died because of oxygen shortage but the state government is rejecting all claims out rightly saying 3 of the total patients died due to fluctuation in oxygen supply. Karnataka Minister Say Only 3 Died Due To Shortage Of Oxygen District deputy commissioner of Chamarajanagar Dr M R Ravi confirmed that 23 deaths at the district