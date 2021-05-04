A surge in deaths of Covid-19 patients in Karnataka has made people panic over the scarcity of oxygen supplies. It was reported that twenty-three patients died in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district within 24 hours on Sunday. Families of the patients have alleged that the patients have died because of oxygen shortage, but the state government is rejecting all claims out rightly, saying 3 of the total patients died due to fluctuation in oxygen supply. Also Read - COVID-19: Free Ration For 2 Months To 72 Lakh People, Rs 5,000 Financial Aid To Auto, Taxi Drivers In Delhi

Karnataka Minister Say Only 3 Died Due To Shortage Of Oxygen

District deputy commissioner of Chamarajanagar Dr M R Ravi confirmed that 23 deaths at the district hospital between Sunday and Monday morning. Despite oxygen shortage in the country, he claimed that oxygen shortage was not the cause of all deaths in the district. Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhkar inspected the CIMS hospitals, with district-in-charge minister S. Suresh Kumar, said the deaths occurred at different time gaps, and clubbing them with the "three" deaths is not right.

He added that CIMS had 123 coronavirus patients of which 14 were on ventilator support, 36 on non-invasive ventilation (NIV), 58 on high-flow oxygen therapy, while 29 were on normal respiratory support. He continued that 24 died in the hospital in the last 24 hours. "The three persons who succumbed between 12 midnight and 3 am died due to fluctuating oxygen supply, while the remaining 21 died due to Covid related complications," he said, adding that this would be in report the hospital would submit to the committee which will probe the matter.

Karnataka Sets Up New Task Force To Contain Covid-19

Karnataka’s Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa directed gas manufacturers to ensure uninterrupted and timely supply to save lives. The six companies supplying oxygen to the state were asked to reduce the time taken to refill the tankers. “The Chief Minister also instructed the concerned authorities, including police to provide green corridor for faster movement of oxygen tankers to hospitals across the state,” said the statement.

In an effort to control the surge in the state, the CM has also set a new task force. “The re-constituted task force, headed by Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwatha Narayana as Chairman, will examine measures taken to contain the surge in Covid cases and create awareness in the public for strictly following the safety guidelines,” said Yediyurappa in a statement.

This comes after the state notices a drastic rise in the number of coronavirus cases. 44,438 new Covid cases were registered in Karnataka in a day, taking the total tally to 16,46,303, including 4,44,734 active cases. With 239 Covid patients, including 115 in Bengaluru succumbing to the virus during the day, the state’s death toll rose to 16,250 and the city’s toll to 6,716 so far.

(with inputs from IANS)