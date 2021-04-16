In a shocking incident a 23-year-old MTech student died at a COVID-19 quarantine center on the IIT Roorkee campus after he tested negative for the novel coronavirus. Authorities have ordered magisterial probes to check the loopholes in the healthcare system. The deceased student was a resident of Chandigarh and was admitted to the center on April 11th. The 23-year-old died on Wednesday night after being tested Covid negative. According to the reports the deceased IIT student had recently gone through an RT-PCR test which came out negative. Speaking about the incident the officials said “A magisterial inquiry will be launched into