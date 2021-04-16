In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old MTech student died at a COVID-19 quarantine center on the IIT Roorkee campus after he tested negative for the novel coronavirus. Authorities have ordered magisterial probes to check the loopholes in the healthcare system. The deceased student was a resident of Chandigarh and was admitted to the center on April 11th. The 23-year-old died on Wednesday night after being tested Covid negative. Also Read - Fourth Coronavirus Wave In Delhi: City Records 16,699 New COVID-19 Cases And 112 Deaths In 24 Hours

According to the reports, the deceased IIT student had recently gone through an RT-PCR test which came out negative. Speaking about the incident, the officials said, "A magisterial inquiry will be launched into the incident to find out the cause of his death." Earlier, almost 89 students of the IIT-Roorkee had tested positive for COVID-19. Following this, the authorities had declared three buildings on its campus as containment zones.

U’khand Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 2,220 Cases

Uttarakhand recorded the highest single-day spurt in COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 2,220 people testing positive for the disease. The previous record of a single-day rise in the number of cases was witnessed on September 19 last year when the state reported 2,078 cases. With 2,220 people testing positive on Thursday, the total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 1,16,244 in Uttarakhand, a bulletin issued by the COVID control room said here.

Nine more people succumbed to the viral disease, taking the death toll to 1,802, it added. Dehradun district reported the maximum number of 914 cases, followed by Haridwar (613), Nainital (156), Udham Singh Nagar (131), and Pauri (105). A total of 12,484 COVID-19 patients are under treatment in the state while 99,777 have recovered, the bulletin said.

COVID-19: Over 2 Lakh Fresh Cases In India

India is currently experiencing a huge spike in the number of active coronavirus cases from across the corners. According to the official data, the country added a record over 2 lakh new COVID-19 infections in a day pushing the total tally of cases to 1,40,74,564, while the active cases surpassed the 14-lakh mark.

A total of 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in a span of 24 hours. The death toll increased to 1,73,123 with 1,038 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 3, 2020.

The 1,038 new fatalities include 278 from Maharashtra, 120 from Chhattisgarh, 104 from Delhi, 73 from Gujarat, 67 from Uttar Pradesh, 63 from Punjab, 51 from Madhya Pradesh, 38 from Karnataka, 31 from Jharkhand, 29 from Rajasthan, 25 from Tamil Nadu, 24 from West Bengal, 22 from Kerala, 21 from Bihar, 18 each from Andhra Pradesh and Haryana, 13 each from Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

A total of 1,73,123 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 58,804 from Maharashtra, 13,046 from Karnataka,12,970 from Tamil Nadu, 11,540 from Delhi, 10,458 from West Bengal, 9,376 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,672 from Punjab, and 7,339 from Andhra Pradesh.